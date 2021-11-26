KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 209,000 DN 11,000
POONGSAN 30,600 DN 1,600
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 DN 1,300
Hansae 20,900 DN 700
LX HAUSYS 58,500 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 39,450 DN 1,350
CSWIND 58,500 DN 1,600
GKL 12,650 DN 400
KOLON IND 74,400 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 267,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 8,510 DN 230
emart 152,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 39,750 DN 600
HANJINKAL 52,100 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 58,500 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 18,700 DN 150
COSMAX 97,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 57,600 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 870,000 UP 23,000
INNOCEAN 53,100 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 37,800 DN 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 DN 1,150
Netmarble 120,000 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 506,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55100 DN2000
ORION 104,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 DN 450
BGF Retail 148,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 150,500 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 22,300 DN 800
HYOSUNG TNC 510,000 DN 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 625,000 DN 10,000
SKBS 279,000 UP 24,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,900 DN 600
KakaoBank 68,200 UP 300
HYBE 372,000 DN 13,500
SK ie technology 162,500 UP 5,500
DL E&C 115,000 DN 4,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,050 DN 130
(END)
