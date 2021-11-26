Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:01 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Nov. 22 -- N. Korea calls for glorifying Kim's era as mass movement conference closes

N. Korea yet to reopen land border with China: unification ministry

23 -- N. Korea holds nationwide computer programming competition

24 -- End-of-war declaration, Beijing Olympics are separate issues: minister

Former Chinese ambassador says Beijing supports efforts for end-of-war declaration

25 -- Satellite imagery indicates continued operation of N.K. nuclear reactor: 38 North

Seoul monitoring possibility of new N.K. event marking 2017 ICBM launch

Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official

26 -- End-of-war declaration a 'good starting point' to address N.K. security concerns: unification minister

Over half of S. Koreans say inter-Korean summit at Beijing Olympics not possible: poll
(END)

