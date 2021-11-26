Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea confirms 20 COVID-19 'reinfection' cases
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed a total of 20 cases of coronavirus "reinfection," health authorities here said Friday.
A total of 20 people have been categorized as reinfection cases, out of 138 suspected cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump for 4th day amid renewed virus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a fourth straight session Friday, largely on investors' worry about the escalating coronavirus situation at home and abroad. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 43.83 points, or 1.47 percent, to close at 2,936.44 points.
-----------------
S. Korea, China to hold virtual senior-level economic talks in wake of urea supply woes
SEOUL -- South Korea and China will have senior-level economic talks via video links next week, the foreign ministry said Friday, in the wake of urea supply shortages here.
Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin will lead the session of the two countries' joint economic committee Tuesday to discuss investment, trade and other pending issues, the ministry said.
-----------------
Moon to preside over COVID-19 response meeting amid surge in serious cases
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 response meeting early next week as the nation is battling with a surge in serious cases after easing some social distancing rules, the presidential office said Friday.
Moon will hold the meeting Monday during which he will discuss a swift implementation of booster shots and other containment measures with relevant ministers, the office said in a statement.
-----------------
End-of-war declaration a 'good starting point' to address N.K. security concerns: unification minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister on Friday pitched the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War as a "good starting point" in the search for a "meaningful" solution to address North Korea's security concerns.
Unification Minister Lee In-young made the remarks as Seoul is pushing for the political declaration in a bid to create fresh momentum to reengage with Pyongyang and resume its stalled initiative for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
-----------------
No U.S. request for talks over potential diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics: official
SEOUL -- South Korea has not received any request from the United States for consultations over a possible diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics slated for February, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
The official's remarks came as U.S. President Joe Biden said last week Washington is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Games, apparently in protest over China's treatment of an ethnic minority group in its western Xinjiang region.
-----------------
Life sentence commuted to 35-yr term for adoptive mother convicted of murder by child abuse
SEOUL -- An appellate court on Friday commuted a life sentence to 35 years in prison for a woman charged with abusing her adopted toddler to death last year in one of the country's most ghastly child abuse cases in recent years.
The Seoul High Court convicted the adoptive mother, surnamed Jang, of abusing her then 16-month-old daughter Jung-in to death last year but lowered her sentence, saying it is difficult to say there are enough objective facts warranting life imprisonment.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death