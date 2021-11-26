S. Korea vows efforts to ensure timely supply of vaccines at virtual ASEM summit
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday South Korea will work to ensure equitable and timely supply of COVID-19 vaccines across the world as he attended a virtual summit of Asian and European leaders.
"Sufficient, stable and extensive distributions of vaccines is the key to overcoming COVID-19," Kim told the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit.
South Korea, which has produced four COVID-19 vaccines under consignment contracts, is committed to fulfilling its US$200 million pledge to COVAX, the U.N.-supported program to supply vaccines to developing nations, Kim said.
South Korea will also expand its vaccine donations to Asian nations, Kim said.
ASEM members account for about 65 percent of the global economy and 60 percent of the global population.
When united, ASEM members will significantly contribute to international solidarity and cooperation in the world's fight against COVID-19, Kim said.
Kim said global supply chains must be restored to address the uneven pace of post-pandemic economic recovery.
To keep open markets and re-energize multilateral trading systems, cooperation among ASEM members is indispensable, Kim said.
"Korea too will vigorously take part in the collective efforts to rebuild supply chains," Kim said.
Kim also called for ASEM members to join forces to tackle the climate crisis and help accelerate their carbon neutrality and energy transition.
Last month, South Korea finalized a decision to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030. The nation also confirmed its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
At another session during the summit, Kim briefed ASEM leaders on President Moon Jae-in's proposal of a declaration ending the Korean War. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in a ceasefire.
Kim told the session South Korea has made strenuous efforts toward denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The end-of-war declaration is expected to open the doors to dialogue and mark a pivotal point of departure in shaping peace on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said.
Kim urged ASEM members to support South Korea's efforts to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
