'Mogadishu' wins best picture at Blue Dragon Awards
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- "Escape from Mogadishu," a movie about a life-and-death escape by South and North Korean diplomats during the Somali civil war in the 1990s, on Friday won best picture at the 42nd annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, one of the nation's top film honors.
At the awards ceremony at KBS Hall in western Seoul, the movie directed by Ryoo Seung-wan earned the very last trophy out of 10 nominations.
It is Ryoo's second Blue Dragon best picture following the crime drama "The Unjust" in 2010.
The film also took the prizes of best director for Ryoo, best supporting actor for Huh Joon-ho and best production design.
"Mogadishu" has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 94th Academy Awards slated for March.
The historical film "The Book of Fish" was awarded five titles -- best actor for Seol Kyung-gu, best screenplay for Kim Se-gyeom, best editing, best cinematography and best score.
Moon So-ri and Kim Sun-young from the drama "Three Sisters" won the best lead and supporting actress prizes, respectively, while Netflix original space film "Space Sweepers" took the top technology honor.
