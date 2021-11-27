Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- PM Kim says 'gov't considering having unvaccinated people pay for their treatment' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hospitals on verge of being overwhelmed, shift to home treatment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Breakthrough infections reach 64 pct, concerns about Nu variant grow (Donga Ilbo)
-- Number of patients failing to find hospital beds in greater Seoul area hits record high of 1,310 (Segye Times)
-- Endless fight, Nu variant stronger than delta has arrived (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme in precarious state, booster shots for elderly urgent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Death of slaughterer (Hankyoreh)
-- Stronger Nu variant arrives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stock prices plummet due to emergence of stronger COVID-19 variant (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fears of Nu variant that breaks through vaccines hit world stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Life sentence commuted to 35-yr term for adoptive mother convicted of murder by child abuse
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce back above 4,000, deaths hit record high