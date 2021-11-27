Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

November 27, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- PM Kim says 'gov't considering having unvaccinated people pay for their treatment' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hospitals on verge of being overwhelmed, shift to home treatment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Breakthrough infections reach 64 pct, concerns about Nu variant grow (Donga Ilbo)
-- Number of patients failing to find hospital beds in greater Seoul area hits record high of 1,310 (Segye Times)
-- Endless fight, Nu variant stronger than delta has arrived (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme in precarious state, booster shots for elderly urgent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Death of slaughterer (Hankyoreh)
-- Stronger Nu variant arrives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stock prices plummet due to emergence of stronger COVID-19 variant (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fears of Nu variant that breaks through vaccines hit world stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)
