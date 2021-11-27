Today in Korean history
Nov. 28
1919 -- Twenty-three female members of an independence movement against the Japanese colonial rule of Korea are arrested.
1941 -- The interim government announces the doctrine for the foundation of the nation and sets up a special committee, headed by Rhee Syng-man, on U.S. affairs.
1956 -- South Korea and the United States sign a commercial treaty.
2008 -- The Supreme Court approves mercy killings for the first time in South Korea.
2011 -- Three Korean cultural traditions -- "taekkyeon" (a traditional Korean martial art), "jultagi" (tightrope walking) and weaving of "mosi" (fine ramie) in the Hansan region -- receive world intangible heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
2018 -- South Korea successfully tests its locally developed rocket engine, taking a step closer to the full-fledged development of the country's first space launch vehicle.
