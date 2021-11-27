Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 27, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 11/-2 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 14/02 Sunny 0

(END)

