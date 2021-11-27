Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 27, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 11/-2 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 0
Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 13/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 14/02 Sunny 0
(END)
