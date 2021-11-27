Military reports 9 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,273.
Among the new cases, a draftee of an Army unit in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, and another in Pocheon, 50 km northeast of Seoul, tested positive before and after their return to the units from vacation, respectively.
An officer of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul contracted the virus after a family member was infected.
The other cases include an officer of an Army unit in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, who tested positive while in self-quarantine.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 122 patients are still under treatment.
