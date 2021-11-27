Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-justice questioned over suspicion of helping clear Lee of election law breach

All News 15:16 November 27, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Saturday questioned a former Supreme Court justice suspected of having helped clear Lee Jae-myung, now the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee, of an election law violation charge last year in return for a post-retirement job.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office brought in Kwon Soon-il, sources said, as investigators are accelerating a probe into a high-profile urban development corruption scandal involving an asset management firm, called Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management.

Kwon Soon-il, a former Supreme Court justice (Yonhap)

Two months before his retirement in September last year, Kwon is known to have presented a not guilty opinion in Supreme Court deliberations on the election law violation charge against Lee, then governor of Gyeonggi Province.

After retirement, Kwon landed a high-paying job at the asset management firm involved in the scandal-ridden land development project in Seongnam in the province governed by Lee.

Kwon was later mentioned as part of the "5 billion-won club" (US$4.2 million) consisting of those to whom dubious land developers offered or pledged to offer massive amounts of money.

Prosecutors were expected to question Kwon over why he presented a not guilty opinion during the top court's trial last year and other related allegations.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors also questioned Kwak Sang-do, formerly affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party.

Kwak has been facing a probe following revelations that his 32-year-old son received 5 billion won in severance pay after seven years of work at Hwacheon Daeyu. Investigators suspect the money could be a bribe to Kwak.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#prosecutors
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!