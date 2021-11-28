Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 28, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/-1 Cloudy 20
Incheon 11/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 12/-2 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 14/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/03 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/08 Cloudy 20
Daegu 14/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 16/04 Cloudy 10
(END)
