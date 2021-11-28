Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 28, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 11/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 14/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 14/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 16/04 Cloudy 10

(END)

