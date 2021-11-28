Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Leading presidential contenders stay tight in latest poll

All News 19:20 November 28, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The two leading presidential candidates remained neck and neck with each other in the latest survey released Sunday.

Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, earned 38.9 percent support, while Lee Jae-myung, the candidate for the ruling Democratic Party, had 36.1 percent support in the poll conducted by Embrain Public.

Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung (L) and main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Seok-youl shake hands before the start of a forum on the 2021 presidential election held in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Yoon's lead of 2.8 percentage points was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. The survey was conducted on 1,020 adults on Friday and Saturday.

Coming in at a distant third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, representing the minor opposition People's Party, at 6.1 percent. Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party was next at 5.6 percent.

By regions, Lee held an edge in South and North Jeolla provinces -- long liberal strongholds -- along with Gangwon and Jeju, while Yoon led in most other regions.

Yoon had 40.8 percent support from female respondents, compared to Lee's 32.9 percent. Among men, 39.2 percent backed Lee and 37 percent supported Yoon.

Also in the survey, 53.5 percent said they would like a regime change by a non-liberal opposition, and 37.6 percent said they hoped to see the liberal Democratic Party stay in power.

