Ex-opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu to declare 4th presidential bid Monday
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu will throw his hat in the ring for the presidential election this week, his aide said Sunday.
Sohn, who recently served as chairman of the opposition Bareunmirae Party, will hold a press conference on Monday in Yeouido, western Seoul, to declare his fourth presidential bid, according to his spokesman, Seol Young-ho.
Sohn, 74, cut his political teeth on a conservative party. But for the 2007 and 2012 presidential elections, Sohn finished in second place in the primaries for the liberal Democratic Party. Ahead of the 2017 election, Sohn came up short in the primary for the centrist People's Party.
A former university political science professor, Sohn left academia for politics in 1993, when he won a seat in the National Assembly for the first time. He went on to serve three more terms as a legislator, and was the health minister under President Kim Young-sam from 1996 to 1997. He was also governor of Gyeonggi Province from 2002 to 2006.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
S. Korea to restrict visa issuance, arrivals from 8 African countries over new virus variant
-
(LEAD) Daily cases drop below 4,000; deaths, critical cases hit record highs
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases drop below 4,000; deaths, critical cases hit record highs
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases bounce back above 4,000, deaths hit record high
-
21 Sakhalin Koreans return to home country