Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Omicron variant' emerges as threat, entry from 8 African countries banned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New 'omicron' variant reaches Europe, Australia (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Omicron' spreads across Europe, Middle East, Australia; S. Korea on alert (Donga Ilbo)
-- Borders shut across globe as omicron variant strikes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Voters left with no one to vote for in presidential election with no likeable candidates (Segye Times)
-- 'Omicron' hits 13 countries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Borders close around world over threat of omicron variant (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- As result of vaccine inequality, omicron spreads at alarming rate (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme in trouble in face of omicron vairant (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Education ministry increases school budgets by 2 tln won despite drop in number of students (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil price nose-dives 13 pct over 1 day amid omicron variant fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea closed to travelers from 8 countries (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea bans foreign arrivals from eight African countries over omicron (Korea Herald)
-- Fear grows over new COVID variant stronger than Delta (Korea Times)
(END)
