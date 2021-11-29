Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 29, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 30
Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 12/02 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 13/01 Sunny 20
Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 10/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/01 Sunny 20
Busan 17/07 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
S. Korea to restrict visa issuance, arrivals from 8 African countries over new virus variant
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases drop below 4,000; deaths, critical cases hit record highs
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes
-
(LEAD) Daily cases drop below 4,000; deaths, critical cases hit record highs