Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 29, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 12/02 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/01 Sunny 20

Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 10/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/01 Sunny 20

Busan 17/07 Sunny 20

(END)

