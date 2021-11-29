(LEAD) BTS looks to win Grammy after second consecutive nomination
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS has expressed confidence it can win a Grammy award sometime in the future, citing an old saying, "Little strokes fell great oaks," despite disappointment of falling short of winning a nomination for the top four Grammys last week.
"I grew up watching the Grammy Awards since I was young, so I'm still excited about being nominated and looking forward to (winning an award)," member Suga said during a press conference at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time). "It won't be easy, of course, but I'm grateful that I have a barrier to jump over and a challenge to take."
He then indicated that his team will never stop its quest to win the most prestigious award of the world's music industry, saying, "Little strokes fell great oaks. Someone will be called greedy if he or she wants (a tree) to fall over after being struck only twice."
Member Jin also did not hide his desire to secure a Grammy.
"A Grammy is the only award we haven't received yet," he said. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy to receive other awards, but I want it because I haven't received it."
Last week, the K-pop group became the first Asian act to win the artist of the year at the American Music Awards and was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for its megahit "Butter." It was its second consecutive Grammy nomination after making history by getting a nod in the same category last year.
The group, however, failed to secure a nomination for the top four Grammys despite a series of dazzling successes, including its back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, including "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."
The 64th Grammy Awards is set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles following a final round of voting between Dec. 6 and Jan. 5.
Team leader RM said Sunday he felt there is an "invisible wall" for Korean artists, apparently referring to the group's nomination failure in the major categories.
"We secured the AMAs' artist of the year and a Grammy nomination, which means a lot to an artist," he said. "Still, I feel there is an invisible wall, such as our identity as an artist who began its career in South Korea and language limitations."
Despite the limitations, however, the group has always tried to give its all, RM said, and he believes those small moments have led to "today's miracle."
The K-pop giant opened its first in-person concert in two years in the U.S. city Saturday, drawing about 50,000 American fans.
As for the concert, RM said he felt it was the beginning of a new chapter.
"The past two years during the pandemic has been a difficult time for both BTS and its fans," he said. "Through these concerts, we'd like to show you how BTS has grown over the past two years."
After the L.A. shows, the group is planning to resume in-person concerts in its home country, according to Jin.
Jimin shared how he felt about the first live concert in two years.
"I've felt low and depressed because I was not able to meet my fans in person," he said. "Now we're on the stage with fans like this, I feel like we're back to where we should be."
Suga said he was extremely happy to perform for an audience in person and attributed all the success of the group to its global fan base ARMY.
"Behind that success is you Armies. Since you are with us, we can do (music) for a long time," he said. "While performing yesterday, I once again felt that we are here due to Armies."
The group is set to hold three more concerts titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA," later Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.
