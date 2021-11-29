Smaller firms' biz confidence edges up for Dec.: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The business outlook of South Korea's smaller firms inched up for December on eased social distancing measures and hopes of higher year-end domestic demand, a poll showed Monday.
The survey of 3,150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed that the small business health index amounted to 83.5 for the coming month, up 2 points from November.
It marks a turnaround from November's decrease that came after the second straight month of increase, but the reading remains below par.
A reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The survey was taken by the Korea Federation of SMEs from Nov. 15-23.
The federation said the improvement reflects expectations of a faster economic recovery following the country's implementation of eased social distancing rules under the "living with COVID-19" scheme early this month to bring the country gradually back to pre-pandemic normalcy amid high vaccination rates.
Smaller companies also expect domestic demand to be brisk at the end of the year, it added.
According to the findings, the index for the manufacturing sector stood at 86.4 for December, up 0.6 point from November, with that for non-manufacturing companies rising 2.7 points to 82.
Nearly 58 percent of the respondents cited weak domestic demand as the biggest hurdle to their management, followed by rising raw materials costs with 44.8 percent, growing labor costs with 42 percent and cutthroat competition with 41.3 percent.
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
S. Korea to restrict visa issuance, arrivals from 8 African countries over new virus variant
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases drop below 4,000; deaths, critical cases hit record highs
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes