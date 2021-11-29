Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 November 29, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,400 DN 900
LOTTE 30,050 DN 850
BoryungPharm 14,250 DN 150
Hyosung 94,200 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,600 DN 900
Nongshim 284,500 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 25,600 DN 800
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 1,200
SGBC 78,000 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 215,500 DN 4,000
KAL 26,550 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,250 DN 55
Daewoong 31,700 UP 1,400
SamyangFood 82,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 369,000 DN 500
TaekwangInd 960,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,600 DN 100
SK hynix 116,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 641,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,600 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,750 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,850 DN 350
Kogas 36,250 DN 750
Hanwha 30,950 DN 400
DB HiTek 73,500 UP 600
CJ 82,700 DN 2,500
TaihanElecWire 1,845 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 14,800 DN 250
Daesang 22,400 DN 450
SKNetworks 4,870 DN 140
ORION Holdings 15,300 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 110,500 DN 10,000
DL 58,300 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,200 DN 300
KIA CORP. 79,200 DN 1,400
(MORE)

