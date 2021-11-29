KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 453,000 DN 500
IlyangPharm 27,800 DN 450
Hanssem 86,300 DN 2,700
KSOE 91,000 DN 2,400
F&F Holdings 36,900 DN 1,300
MERITZ SECU 5,070 DN 60
HtlShilla 72,200 DN 2,700
Hanmi Science 53,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 170,000 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 42,500 DN 1,150
S-Oil 83,500 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 292,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 DN 500
HMM 24,750 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 72,700 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 157,000 DN 500
Mobis 227,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 DN 750
S-1 74,600 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 72,700 DN 3,700
ZINUS 79,800 DN 1,800
Hanchem 309,000 0
DWS 53,600 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 41,000 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,700 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,090 DN 25
Hanon Systems 13,200 DN 150
SK 254,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 33,950 DN 650
Handsome 36,450 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 18,250 DN 500
COWAY 71,400 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,600 DN 2,200
IBK 10,750 DN 250
KEPCO 21,550 DN 500
SamsungSecu 45,150 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 10,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 3,500
PanOcean 5,420 UP 90
