KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 21,550 DN 450
SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 22,250 DN 400
KT 31,150 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 DN 650
DWEC 5,580 DN 130
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,000 DN 1,300
KT&G 83,100 DN 700
LG Display 20,500 DN 350
Kangwonland 22,900 DN 650
NAVER 386,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 123,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 689,000 DN 6,000
DONGSUH 32,600 DN 700
KIWOOM 102,500 DN 500
DSME 23,700 DN 650
HDSINFRA 7,440 DN 90
DongwonF&B 189,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 39,600 DN 1,800
LGH&H 1,113,000 DN 29,000
LGCHEM 712,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 85,000 DN 7,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,800 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 119,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 212,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,250 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,900 DN 2,600
KIH 78,900 DN 2,500
GS 38,600 DN 450
CJ CGV 22,950 DN 1,100
LIG Nex1 54,700 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 34,800 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,970 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
S. Korea to restrict visa issuance, arrivals from 8 African countries over new virus variant
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes
-
Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes