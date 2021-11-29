KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 24,300 DN 800
SK Innovation 204,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 29,650 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 DN 500
Hansae 20,250 DN 650
LX HAUSYS 57,000 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 38,400 DN 1,050
CSWIND 58,800 UP 300
GKL 12,250 DN 400
KOLON IND 73,800 DN 600
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 8,300 DN 210
emart 149,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 57,400 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 18,350 DN 350
COSMAX 94,600 DN 2,400
MANDO 56,200 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 884,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 52,300 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 36,800 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 DN 150
Netmarble 120,000 0
KRAFTON 510,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54100 DN1000
ORION 103,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 DN 450
BGF Retail 147,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 145,500 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 21,750 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 511,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 618,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 277,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 DN 200
KakaoBank 70,300 UP 2,100
HYBE 369,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 165,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 113,500 DN 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,900 DN 150
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
S. Korea to restrict visa issuance, arrivals from 8 African countries over new virus variant
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes
-
Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 2nd day amid new variant woes