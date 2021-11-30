Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

November 30, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Return to normal life stops at current stage, hesitancy to strengthen antivirus measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Omicron spreads to 5 continents, each country imposes restrictions again (Kookmin Daily)
-- Omicron emergency: S. Korea expands booster shot program, Japan bans foreign arrivals (Donga Ilbo)
-- All COVID-19 patients to be treated at home, booster shots for people aged 18-49 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Omicron breaks into North America, Moon calls it 'critical moment' (Segye Times)
-- Due to failure to secure hospital beds, gov't tells patients to be treated at home (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Due to bed shortage, new COVID-19 cases are basically to be treated at home (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Second-stage return to normal life delayed; to be considered fully vaccinated, third jabs are required (Hankyoreh)
-- Patients are basically to be treated at home, special measures are rolled out without strengthening antivirus measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Third jabs are required to be fully vaccinated, all cases are to be treated at home (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan bans foreign arrivals, S. Korea to administer booster shots to people aged 18 and older (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon urges everyone to get booster shots (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to closely monitor omicron woes on financial market (Korea Herald)
-- No candidate is dominant about 3 months to election (Korea Times)
