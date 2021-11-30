Korean-language dailies

-- Return to normal life stops at current stage, hesitancy to strengthen antivirus measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Omicron spreads to 5 continents, each country imposes restrictions again (Kookmin Daily)

-- Omicron emergency: S. Korea expands booster shot program, Japan bans foreign arrivals (Donga Ilbo)

-- All COVID-19 patients to be treated at home, booster shots for people aged 18-49 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Omicron breaks into North America, Moon calls it 'critical moment' (Segye Times)

-- Due to failure to secure hospital beds, gov't tells patients to be treated at home (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Due to bed shortage, new COVID-19 cases are basically to be treated at home (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Second-stage return to normal life delayed; to be considered fully vaccinated, third jabs are required (Hankyoreh)

-- Patients are basically to be treated at home, special measures are rolled out without strengthening antivirus measures (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Third jabs are required to be fully vaccinated, all cases are to be treated at home (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan bans foreign arrivals, S. Korea to administer booster shots to people aged 18 and older (Korea Economic Daily)

