(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 30)

If the revised bill passes the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the plenary session of the legislature on Dec. 9, police officers can be cleared of — or reduce — their criminal responsibility for the exercise of force if it was unavoidable to protect citizens' safety — even if they cause physical damage to criminal suspects while carrying out their job. If the revision passes, the police not only can dismiss controversy over any excessive use of force, but can free themselves from criminal accountability for abuse of power, dereliction of duty or a raid of any house under suspicion.