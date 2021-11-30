Today in Korean history
Dec. 1
1980 -- The state-run Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) airs the nation's first color television broadcast.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with South Africa.
1998 -- Hyundai Motor Co. becomes the owner of Kia Motors Corp., a month after it secured the right to acquire the automaker. Kia had been the country's second-largest carmaker before its collapse the previous year.
2005 -- South Korea's National Assembly ratifies a free trade agreement with Singapore, Seoul's second free trade pact after one with Chile.
2014 -- A 1,750-ton South Korean fishing boat, the Oryong 501, sinks in the Bering Sea, killing 27 crew members and leaving 26 missing. There were only seven survivors.
2015 -- South Korea launches a new Marine Corps brigade for a mission to defend the southern resort island of Jeju and its adjacent areas.
