Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 November 30, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/07 Rain 60

Incheon 11/08 Rain 60

Suwon 11/07 Rain 60

Cheongju 11/07 Sleet 60

Daejeon 11/06 Rain 60

Chuncheon 08/02 Sleet 70

Gangneung 15/09 Rain 60

Jeonju 12/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/09 Rain 60

Jeju 17/13 Rain 60

Daegu 12/04 Rain 70

Busan 16/11 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!