Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 November 30, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/07 Rain 60
Incheon 11/08 Rain 60
Suwon 11/07 Rain 60
Cheongju 11/07 Sleet 60
Daejeon 11/06 Rain 60
Chuncheon 08/02 Sleet 70
Gangneung 15/09 Rain 60
Jeonju 12/09 Rain 60
Gwangju 13/09 Rain 60
Jeju 17/13 Rain 60
Daegu 12/04 Rain 70
Busan 16/11 Rain 80
