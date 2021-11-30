Celltrion to supply COVID-19 treatment to 9 European countries
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Healthcare Co., an affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc., said Tuesday it has inked a series of deals to supply its COVID-19 antibody treatment to nine European countries.
Under the agreement, Celltrion Healthcare -- which handles overseas business operations for Celltrion Inc. -- will deliver 150,000 vials of Rekirona to the European countries within this year, the company said, without identifying them.
The amount is enough to treat 50,000 patients, the company said.
Earlier this month, the European Union's drug agency has recommended the approval of Rekirona, paving the way for its sales in the region. The European Commission, which is authorized to approve medicines in the region, is expected to issue its decision within two months.
Celltrion Healthcare expects to sign similar deals with 47 other countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East.
Rekirona is a monoclonal antibody with activity against COVID-19. A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein that has been designed to attach to a specific structure.
It takes the form of an intravenous injection that is directly injected for 60 minutes.
In February, Rekirona won the South Korean drug safety agency's conditional approval, becoming the first locally made treatment for COVID-19.
The drug won its first overseas approval for an emergency application from Indonesia, Brazil and Peru.
Celltrion said Rekirona reduces the risk of COVID-19 progressing to severe cases, compared with patients administered with a placebo. The company said the antibody treatment also reduces the recovery time.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
S. Korean hit TV series set to be remade in U.S.