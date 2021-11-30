S. Korea opens metaverse-based online exhibition hall for overseas 'hallyu' fans
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The government opened a metaverse-based online exhibition hall Tuesday to help overseas "hallyu" fans learn more about South Korea and its culture amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
"Korea World" will offer various articles and videos about Korean culture created by foreigners interested in the culture from around the world, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS) said.
"Hallyu" refers to the global popularity of Korean pop music, dramas and films.
Visitors can also take pictures and chat with other visitors using their avatars in the virtual world. There also will be a special event in which visitors can try on traditional Korean attire of "hanbok" and hats, called "gat," officials said.
"We expect various hallyu-related content created from a foreign perspective to be re-proliferated," Park Jung-youl, director of the KOCIS said. "We'll continue to make efforts to diversify the content in order to meet fresh demands."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
S. Korean hit TV series set to be remade in U.S.