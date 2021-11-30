The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:13 November 30, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.10 1.09
2-M 1.21 1.20
3-M 1.34 1.33
6-M 1.55 1.54
12-M 1.76 1.76
(END)
