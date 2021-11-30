Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. global posture review calls for allies' cooperation to counter N.K., China threats
SEOUL -- The U.S. Department of Defense has concluded its review of the global defense posture, calling for cooperation with allies and partner countries to deter North Korean threats and potential Chinese aggression.
After months of analysis, the Pentagon released the results of the 2021 Global Posture Review (GPR) on Monday (U.S. time), which included its decision to permanently station a previously rotational Apache attack helicopter unit and artillery division headquarters in South Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the third straight day Tuesday, but the number of critically ill patients hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant.
The country reported 3,032 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,003 local infections, raising the total caseload to 447,230, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The country reported the highest daily cases of 4,115 to date on Nov. 24.
-----------------
COVAX allocates 4.7 million more COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 4.7 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea in its latest distribution plan, its report showed Tuesday.
According to the program's 12th vaccine allocation decision, AstraZeneca's vaccines will be provided to North Korea, though Pyongyang remains unresponsive to the proposed vaccine assistance.
-----------------
Main opposition leader cancels schedule amid speculation of possible resignation
SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition People Power Party canceled part of his official schedule Tuesday, adding weight to speculation he could resign over disagreements with the party's presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl.
The party informed reporters at short notice that Chairman Lee Jun-seok had canceled his attendance at a forum Tuesday morning, without providing a reason.
-----------------
One-fifth of Seoul youths experienced digital sex crime risks: poll
SEOUL -- Approximately one-fifth of Seoul youths have been exposed to digital sex crime risks, according to a Seoul city government survey Tuesday.
In the survey on 4,012 students in Seoul aged between 12 and 19 conducted in July, 21.3 percent said they have been exposed to the risks of digital sex crimes through online chat applications or social media.
-----------------
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
SEOUL -- A near-century-old restaurant in Seoul, believed to be the first to serve western-style cuisine in Korea, has announced it will shut down due to the pandemic after nearly a century of business.
Seoul Station Grill, which opened on Oct. 15, 1925, on the second floor of the old Seoul Station building, is known for introducing pork cutlet and hamburger steak to Koreans for the first time during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.
