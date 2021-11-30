Ruling party, gov't fail to reach agreement on 2022 budget
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government on Tuesday failed to reach a conclusion on next year's budget as they could not narrow differences on the amount of support for small merchants hit by the pandemic and issuance of regional prepaid cards.
"We have so far checked each other's stance," said Rep. Jo O-seop of the DP's special committee on budget and accounts after meeting with government officials, including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki. "The party is looking to give more support to small merchants as its effectiveness is proven, while many people want it, but the financial authorities showed some opposition regarding the scale of the support."
The DP is also calling for sharply raising the proposed budget for regional prepaid cards used by municipal governments. It wants at least 21 trillion won (US$17.6 billion) worth of prepaid cards to be issued next year, which is 15 trillion won more than the government's plan.
"We are trying to meet again as quickly as possible," Jo said. "Since the deadline for the budget bill passage is only two days away, we need to sort things out before then."
The DP is already in a tug of war with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) over next year's budget.
The PPP wants to cut the budget for regional prepaid cards, while expanding support for small merchants and self-employed people.
The government in August proposed a record high budget of 604.4 trillion won for 2022, up 8.3 percent from this year's budget.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
S. Korean hit TV series set to be remade in U.S.