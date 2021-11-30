No ICBM launch anniversary in N. Korea's 2022 calendars: Seoul official
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new calendars for next year have not marked its 2017 launch date of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as an anniversary unlike this year's, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
South Korea has been monitoring North Korea's activities after its 2021 calendars marked Nov. 29 as an anniversary for rocket development for the first time. On the day in 2017, the North's leader Kim Jong-un declared the completion of his country's nuclear forces after firing a new ICBM, the Hwasong-15.
The North's newly published calendars for next year, however, do not mark the day as such an anniversary, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said.
"We have checked next year's calendars and found no marking on the day," the official told reporters on background. "We will continue monitoring to see if there are any other related moves."
Even after publishing 2021 calendars with the rocket development anniversary marked, the North has stayed silent on the designation of the new anniversary.
Seoul officials said Monday they detected no unusual North Korean military activities despite speculation Pyongyang could mark the day with a major celebratory event or show of force.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic