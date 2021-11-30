Seoul's vice FM meets victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister reaffirmed the government's efforts to resolve issues related to Japan's wartime sexual enslavement as he met with some of the victims, his ministry said Tuesday.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun visited the southeastern cities of Daegu and Pohang on Monday and Tuesday to meet with the survivors of Japan's atrocity during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, euphemistically called "comfort women."
Among them was Lee Yong-soo, 92, who has led decadeslong efforts at home and abroad to seek justice over the wartime atrocities.
Choi made clear the government's commitment to efforts to get their dignity restored and wounds healed on the basis of a "victim-centered approach," the ministry said.
Tokyo has claimed all reparation issues associated with the colonial era were settled under a 1965 treaty to normalize bilateral ties and urged Seoul to offer acceptable solutions to resolve drawn-out disputes over shared history.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic