Seoul's vice FM meets victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement

All News 15:34 November 30, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister reaffirmed the government's efforts to resolve issues related to Japan's wartime sexual enslavement as he met with some of the victims, his ministry said Tuesday.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun visited the southeastern cities of Daegu and Pohang on Monday and Tuesday to meet with the survivors of Japan's atrocity during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, euphemistically called "comfort women."

Among them was Lee Yong-soo, 92, who has led decadeslong efforts at home and abroad to seek justice over the wartime atrocities.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) hugs Lee Yong-soo, a survivor of wartime sexual slavery, during his visit to Lee's house in the southeastern city of Daegu, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry on Nov. 30, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi made clear the government's commitment to efforts to get their dignity restored and wounds healed on the basis of a "victim-centered approach," the ministry said.

Tokyo has claimed all reparation issues associated with the colonial era were settled under a 1965 treaty to normalize bilateral ties and urged Seoul to offer acceptable solutions to resolve drawn-out disputes over shared history.

