Panmunjom tours resume after monthslong suspension due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Tours to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom resumed Tuesday after a monthslong hiatus attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The tour program to the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, which was suspended in July, resumed after South Korea shifted to a "living with COVID-19" scheme earlier in the month.
The tour program will be held once a day at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and capped at 20 people per visit.
Visitors are required to be fully vaccinated or submit negative PCR test results taken within three days before their tour.
The unification ministry earlier said it will consider expanding visits to the truce village if the virus situation improves. But authorities recently decided to halt further easing distancing rules as the country grapples with a rise in new infections amid concerns over the global spread of a new virus variant, omicron.
"For now we will proceed with the tour program as planned and decide whether to impose additional anti-virus measures depending on the following situation," a ministry official said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic