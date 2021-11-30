S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Monday it has approved three new applications by local civic groups for the shipment of health care-related materials to North Korea.
Speaking to reporters, an official at the Ministry of Unification cited the government's position of continuing inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation, separately from political and military situations, especially in such fields as assistance for the vulnerable there, including children and pregnant women, in urgent need. The official, however, stopped short of elaborating on materials the organizations plan to send to the North.
In late July, the ministry approved two similar applications. The official said "various stages needed" for the planned shipment are proceeding well.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes