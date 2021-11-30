KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 688,000 DN 21,000
SamsungElec 71,300 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 5,000
POSCO 261,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 36,700 DN 950
DongwonInd 211,000 DN 6,000
GC Corp 218,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,990 DN 270
HyundaiMtr 195,500 DN 5,000
AmoreG 41,250 DN 2,000
KPIC 170,500 UP 2,500
NHIS 12,350 DN 300
LS 49,150 DN 2,350
GCH Corp 24,600 DN 1,000
GS Retail 28,250 DN 1,350
DB INSURANCE 53,800 DN 300
SK Discovery 43,950 DN 1,950
NEXENTIRE 6,200 DN 470
CHONGKUNDANG 106,500 DN 4,500
Daesang 21,450 DN 950
ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 600
TaihanElecWire 1,800 DN 45
CJ 80,000 DN 2,700
LX INT 23,150 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 14,200 DN 600
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 DN 1,250
BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 128,500 DN 11,000
KCC 275,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 95,300 DN 500
KIA CORP. 77,800 DN 1,400
SK hynix 114,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 632,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,200 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,050 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,100 DN 750
Kogas 35,050 DN 1,200
Hanwha 29,850 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,150 DN 50
(MORE)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic