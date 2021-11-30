KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 56,000 DN 2,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 UP 2,500
SamyangFood 78,900 DN 3,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 354,000 DN 15,000
TaekwangInd 918,000 DN 42,000
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,100 DN 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,500 DN 100
KAL 26,500 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,080 DN 170
LG Corp. 78,400 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,100 DN 1,300
Nongshim 273,500 DN 11,000
SGBC 74,700 DN 3,300
Hyosung 90,500 DN 3,700
LOTTE 29,000 DN 1,050
DB HiTek 67,000 DN 6,500
Shinsegae 217,500 UP 2,000
Hanon Systems 12,950 DN 250
SK 259,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 32,900 DN 1,050
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,580 DN 280
SKC 198,000 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,790 DN 80
SKSQUARE 68,000 DN 8,000
KakaoBank 65,600 DN 4,700
Daewoong 30,900 DN 800
KRAFTON 503,000 DN 7,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,100 DN 4,800
ShinhanGroup 34,650 DN 1,650
HITEJINRO 29,000 DN 1,300
Yuhan 57,800 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 108,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,000 DN 550
OCI 109,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,500 DN 1,300
IlyangPharm 26,900 DN 900
Hanssem 86,300 0
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic