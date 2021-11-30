KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 87,500 DN 3,500
Ottogi 435,500 DN 17,500
F&F Holdings 34,800 DN 2,100
MERITZ SECU 4,985 DN 85
HtlShilla 70,600 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 50,100 DN 2,900
SamsungElecMech 166,500 DN 3,500
S-Oil 79,900 DN 3,600
LG Innotek 304,500 UP 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 201,500 UP 1,000
HMM 23,600 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 71,600 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 155,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 220,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,650 DN 1,650
S-1 73,500 DN 1,100
ZINUS 79,000 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 40,300 DN 2,200
Hanchem 298,000 DN 11,000
DWS 51,800 DN 1,800
KorZinc 493,500 DN 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,070 DN 190
HyundaiMipoDock 69,000 DN 3,700
KEPCO 20,750 DN 800
SamsungSecu 44,350 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 9,590 DN 410
SKTelecom 54,500 DN 3,400
SNT MOTIV 41,650 DN 1,650
HyundaiElev 39,350 DN 1,650
SAMSUNG SDS 143,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 3,940 DN 150
Handsome 35,100 DN 1,350
Asiana Airlines 18,100 DN 150
COWAY 67,700 DN 3,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,500 DN 5,100
IBK 10,300 DN 450
SamsungEng 20,750 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,170 DN 250
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic