KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 32,450 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 21,700 DN 550
KT 30,300 DN 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL139500 DN5500
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 DN 550
LG Uplus 13,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 DN 2,200
KT&G 81,900 DN 1,200
DHICO 19,000 DN 900
Doosanfc 49,250 UP 500
LG Display 19,900 DN 600
DONGSUH 31,700 DN 900
Kangwonland 22,000 DN 900
NAVER 381,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 122,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 681,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 97,500 DN 5,000
DSME 23,100 DN 600
HDSINFRA 7,410 DN 30
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,200 DN 1,300
DWEC 5,370 DN 210
LGH&H 1,054,000 DN 59,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 115,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 207,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 83,300 DN 1,700
Huchems 21,600 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,100 DN 1,800
KIH 75,300 DN 3,600
KEPCO KPS 38,700 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 23,300 DN 750
GS 37,500 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 22,400 DN 550
LGCHEM 694,000 DN 18,000
LIG Nex1 53,700 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 34,950 UP 150
DongwonF&B 181,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,775 DN 195
FOOSUNG 23,950 DN 350
