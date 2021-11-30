KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,500 DN 1,300
SK Innovation 194,500 DN 10,000
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 28,600 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 52,800 DN 2,500
Hansae 19,950 DN 300
LX HAUSYS 56,200 DN 800
Youngone Corp 38,750 UP 350
CSWIND 56,700 DN 2,100
GKL 11,700 DN 550
KOLON IND 70,300 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,000 DN 300
HanmiPharm 252,500 DN 8,500
emart 143,000 DN 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY384 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 37,000 DN 1,350
HANJINKAL 53,200 UP 900
DoubleUGames 55,700 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 18,150 DN 200
COSMAX 90,700 DN 3,900
MANDO 54,700 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 889,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 51,500 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 36,200 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,050 DN 150
Netmarble 117,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 DN1200
HDC-OP 20,800 DN 950
BGF Retail 146,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG TNC 502,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 598,000 DN 20,000
SKBS 280,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 DN 100
HYBE 364,500 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 155,500 DN 10,000
DL E&C 110,500 DN 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,730 DN 170
ORION 97,100 DN 5,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,100 DN 600
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic