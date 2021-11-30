Cheong Wa Dae rejects news report of S. Korea's involvement in Taiwan sub project
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday rejected as untrue a news report alleging South Korea's involvement in a secret Taiwanese project to build submarines.
Reuters reported at least seven nations, including the United States and Britain, have been involved in building a submarine fleet in Taiwan in the face of a growing military threat from China.
It singled out South Korea, Australia, India, Spain and Canada as countries that have sent engineers, technicians and former naval officers to assist in the project.
"It isn't true," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Still, the official said the government has been looking into any "illegal transfers of information to Taiwan at the individual level."
Taiwan plans to build eight new submarines to add to its current four, according to Reuters.
The news agency quoted a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson as saying in response to its findings the countries concerned are "playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned themselves."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
-
Stalking murder suspect appears in public, timidly apologizes