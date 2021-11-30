Arrest warrant again sought for prosecutor linked to opposition's political meddling scandal
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- An arrest warrant was again sought on Tuesday for a sitting prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate key ruling camp officials last year when main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl was in office as prosecutor general.
Prosecutor Son Jun-sung has been accused of asking a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party to file complaints against key ruling camp officials last year. He is currently under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
The CIO again sought a warrant for Son to question him, 35 days after a court denied an arrest warrant request for him. At that time, the court cited insufficient grounds for his arrest.
Investigators in charge of the case reportedly confirmed Son's involvement after a team analyzed a massive trove of digital data and documents obtained from a whistleblower and the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Son has categorically denied all allegations.
The CIO has also formally booked Yoon on multiple charges, including abuse of power, in its probe into the scandal.
Yoon has denied involvement in the case.
(END)
