Go to Contents Go to Navigation

First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea

All News 19:56 November 30, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The first suspected case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Korea, health authorities said Tuesday, as the nation tightened its entry restrictions to prevent it from spreading into the country.

Health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19. The result will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-suspected omicron case
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!