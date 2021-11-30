(2nd LD) First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The first suspected case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Korea, health authorities said Tuesday, as the nation tightened its entry restrictions for the African region to prevent it from spreading into the country.
Health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19.
The result will be announced late Wednesday.
The couple, who were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, visited Nigeria on Nov. 14-23 and tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Tests were under way to establish if they have contracted the omicron variant, the KDCA said.
After contact tracing, one acquaintance and one family member living with the couple were found to be infected with the coronavirus.
The acquaintance was suspected of being infected with the omicron variant in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
Health authorities have also carried out a whole-genome sequencing test on the acquaintance.
The government has decided to form a task force to discuss ways of coping with the spread of the omicron variant and stopping the inflow of the variant into the country.
From Sunday, South Korea restricted visa issuance and arrivals from eight African nations, including South Africa, to block the inflow of the new COVID-19 strain, joining a host of nations in imposing travel bans from and to the African region.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the omicron variant, first identified by scientists days ago in South Africa, a "variant of concern."
Although it will take time to assess the level of severity of the new strain, the WHO suggested the omicron variant posed an "increased risk of reinfection."
