Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday instructed aides to swiftly implement tighter immigration measures against the omicron variant of COVID-19, shortly after health authorities reported the nation's first suspected case of the variant.
Moon made the remark after he was briefed that health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Moon also instructed aides to swiftly develop test kits for the omicron variant and come up with a new containment strategy against the new COVID-19 variant, Park said.
The couple, who were fully vaccinated, visited Nigeria on Nov. 14-23 and tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The results will be announced Wednesday.
From Sunday, South Korea restricted visa issuance and arrivals from eight African nations, including South Africa, to block the inflow of the new COVID-19 strain, joining a host of nations in imposing travel bans from and to the African region.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) BTS nominated for Grammy award in best pop duo or group performance
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
-
S. Korean hit TV series set to be remade in U.S.