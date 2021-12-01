Korean-language dailies

-- Four, including arrivals from Nigeria, 'suspected of omicron' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Around 5,000 new infections, 4 suspected omicron cases (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition leader disappears, battle for upper hand gets out of hand (Hankyoreh)

-- Omicron lands in Japan, reaching S. Korea's doorstep (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Omicron fears hit again, KOSPI plunges 70 points (Korea Economic Daily)

