(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 1)

COVID-19 infections began to surge after the government eased coronavirus restrictions last month in the first part of the three-stage return to normal under the "living with COVID-19" scheme. The average number of daily new cases nearly doubled from 1,716 in the fourth week of October to 3,502 in that of November. The number of serious cases rose 2.25 times from 212 to 477 over the same span. The occupancy of sickbeds for patients in critical condition rose from 42.1 percent to 70.6 percent across the country, with that for Seoul and the surrounding area increasing from 55.4 percent to 83.4 percent. In Greater Seoul, practically all sickbeds for critically ill patients are occupied.