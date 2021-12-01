(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 1)

His behavior has triggered many suspicions. First of all, party insiders and outsiders point to the apparent disappointment Lee may have felt after the election of Yoon Seok-youl as the party's presidential candidate. Yoon, the former prosecutor general, reportedly did not consult with Lee over his campaign schedule for Chungcheong Province. Also, Lee reportedly has conflict with Yoon's campaign staff over the recruitment of Prof. Lee Soo-jung, a renowned forensic psychologist, as co-chair of the campaign committee and the invitation of Kim Chong-in, former emergency committee chair of the PPP, to head of the committee.