Foreign IBs cuts next year's KOSPI targets amid rising volatility
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Two major foreign investment banks (IBs) have revised down their targets of South Korea's key stock index for 2022 amid rising market volatility following the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant, industry sources said Wednesday.
In a recent report on South Korea, Goldman Sachs has cut its 2022 target of the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) to 3,350 from an earlier estimate of 3,700.
Goldman Sachs said its downgrade reflects the characteristic of the South Korean stock market that reacts sensitively to changes in the global macroeconomic environment.
Next year's stock market performance will hinge on whether major companies will be able to register better earnings in the coming year or not, it added.
The investment bank has thus lowered its investment rating on the South Korean market to "marketweight" from "overweight."
Morgan Stanley has also cut its KOSPI target for the coming year to 3,000 from the previous forecast of 3,250, citing its faster retreat than other stock markets.
South Korea's stock market is expected to face several headwinds next year, including the down cycle of the global memory chip market and upward inflationary pressure following the central bank's shift to a tight monetary policy, it pointed out.
Macquarie Securities, meanwhile, has retained its KOSPI target of 3,200 for next year despite downside risks, including South Korea's economic slowdown, according to the sources.
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to top 1.4 bln YouTube views
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes