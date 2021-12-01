Disney+'s weekly users hit 1 mln in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of weekly users on Disney+, the flagship streaming service of U.S. media giant Walt Disney Co., topped 1 million in less than a month since its launch here, a market research firm said Wednesday.
The streaming service's weekly users in South Korea reached 1.01 million from Nov. 15 to 21, becoming the fifth most used over-the-top (OTT) media service, according to data from market tracker Nielsen KoreanClick.
Netflix ranked first with 4.71 million users, followed by homegrown players Wavve and Tving with 1.88 million and 1.65 million users, respectively. Coupang Play, a video streaming service run by local e-commerce giant Coupang, secured the fourth place with 1.1 million users.
Disney+ users were active on the streaming service for an average of 57 minutes per day and 2.3 days per week, the data showed.
Disney+ has "secured many loyal customers in a short period in the competitive OTT market," Nielsen KoreanClick said.
On Nov. 12, Disney+ landed in South Korea with original content hits, like "Loki" and "The Mandalorian," heating up competition in the local video streaming market.
