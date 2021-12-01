Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

December 01, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-2 Sunny 10

Suwon 03/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-1 Sunny 10

Daejeon 04/-1 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/00 Sleet 20

Gwangju 06/02 Rain 30

Jeju 10/07 Rain 30

Daegu 05/00 Sunny 10

Busan 08/02 Sunny 0

